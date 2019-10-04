|
FUERY JOHN Ardrahan First Anniversary Memories are the loveliest things, They last the longest day, They can't be bought, They can't be lost, They can't be given away. If only we could have you back, for a little while, You always had a smile to share, A laugh, a joke, a time to care, A loving nature, a heart of gold,One of the best this world could hold. Deep in our hearts, your memory is kept, To love and treasure, and never forget. Loved and sadly missed by your wife Adrienneand your daughters Sara-Louise, Shona and Isabelle. Son It's lonesome here without you, I miss you more each day, Life doesn't seem the same, Since you've gone away. Always loved and remembered by Mam. Brother There is always a face before me, A voice I would love to hear, A smile I will always remember, Of a brother I loved so dear. Lovingly remembered by Mary, John and Family. Brother It has been a year now Since we've said goodbye, Always in our hearts The memories will never die. Michael, Nellie and Family. Anniversary Mass Saturday, 5th October at 6pm, St. Teresa's Church, Labane,Ardrahan.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Oct. 4, 2019