HUGHES, John Church View, Menlough, Ballinasloe, and Brynamman, South Wales, who passed away 14th October, 2019. John's wife Margaret, his daughters Andrea and Miriam, sons Colin and Robert, sister Susan, and extended family wish to thank most sincerely all who sympathised and supported them in their recent sad loss. A sincere thanks to all who visited our home, brought food and refreshments, attended the funeral, and travelled long distances over the few days of the funeral. Thanks to all who phoned, sent Mass Cards and messages of sympathy. Our sincere gratitude to Dr. Jim Moore and family for their care and attention to John during his brief illness. Thanks to all who visited John in hospital and at home, he really enjoyed your company. Thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff of the Corrib Ward, UHG for the exceptional care afforded to John. Thank you to his homecare team Martina and Sheila, for their warmth and kindness during their visits. Thank you to the Galway Hospice for their care during John's final days. Sincere thanks to Fr. O'Gorman for his beautiful funeral Mass and to Fr. Sweeney and Fr. Burns. Thank you to Aisling, Jenny and Alicia for the beautiful music and singing. Thank you to Pat Carty for his touching eulogy which John would have enjoyed. To Robbie Harrison, Harrison Funeral Directors, and Michael Hynes, a sincere thank you for your kindness and professionalism, and also thanks to the staff of Shannon Crematorium. Thank you to the Guards of Honour, especially Menlough GAA, past and present, who escorted John on his last journey through Menlough. Thank you to Jimmy and Becky Screene for their generosity, hospitality and beautiful meal. To the Menlough Hall Committee and wider Menlough community who provided refreshments over the days of the funeral, we extend our deepest gratitude. Finally, to our wonderful neighbours, friends and colleagues, there are not enough words to thank you and express our sincerest gratitude for the help and support you have given us during this difficult time. For that we are eternally grateful. As it would be impossible to thank everyone individually please accept this as a token of our sincere gratitude and appreciation. "Nes i ni gwrdd eto" Until we meet again.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Mar. 12, 2020