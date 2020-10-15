|
LEE John Joe Carnakib,Headford, Co. Galway Who passed away on the 14th September 2020 The family of the late John Joe Lee would like to thank most sincerely all those who sympathised and supported us on our recent loss. John Joe is deeply missed and lovingly remembered by his children: John Gerard, Veronica, Noel, Paraic, Cormac, Ciaran, David, Deirdre, Yvonne and Karen, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, his sister Sr. Teresa, nieces, nephews and cousins. Thank you to all who visited our home, sent floral tributes, mass cards or gave donations. A special thanks to those who kindly brought food to our home at a time of need. Sincere gratitude is expressed to the people who lined the roads from John Joe's home to Claran Church. To all who attended his funeral both inside and outside the church and to those who stood out to pay their respects with a final farewell to John Joe. A sincere thanks to John Joe's kind neighbours, relatives, friends and fellow card players for all their support throughout his lifetime. We sincerely thank all those who cared for John Joe during his illness; the Galway Hospice community palliative care team, Dr. Alan Costello, the community health nurses and especially our home carers, who all showed kindness, care and empathy to John Joe and his family during a very difficult time. Thank you to the church stewards who prepared and organised the church and to Fr. Des Walsh for celebrating John Joe's funeral Mass with such compassion. Sincere gratitude to Fr. James O' Grady for visiting John Joe's home for prayers which brought peace and comfort. To Tommy Flaherty and Francis Fahy for their beautiful church and graveyard service of singing and music, you did Dad proud. Further thanks to James Carey for his professional handling of the funeral arrangements and the grave diggers who prepared John Joe's final resting place, your attention to detail did not go unnoticed. To the Florists and to the management and staff of the Anglers Rest Hotel and all who helped in any way, the family hope you accept this acknowledgement as a token of their heartfelt appreciation. As it is impossible to thank everyone, please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our gratitude. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for your intentions. Months Mind Mass For John Joe Will be celebrated in St Mary's Church ClaranSunday the 18th October at 10 A.M.Due to Covid 19 restrictions Mass will be celebrated behind closed doors and can be viewed live on churchtv.ie/claran
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Oct. 15, 2020