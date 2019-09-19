|
KENNY(Eighth Anniversary) In loving memory of John (JK) late of Main Street, Oughterard, who passed away tragically on 25th September, 2011. R.I.P. It seems like only yesterday We still had you by our side But eight difficult years have passed And countless angry tears we have cried. The horrific way we lost you Shattered our lives in two For nothing will ever be the same When we are living without you. For eight long years we battled For justice to be served It was only in January of this year That some of our prayers were finally heard. But no time served will ever be enough For the crime that was committed on you. As they robbed you of your future When they stole your life from you. Our memories grow deeper as time passes on We long for your face and your voice that is gone. We think of your sayings And picture your smile We feel you are not lost Just gone for a while. And when we talk about you, Those eight years melt away, We think about you always Every minute of every day. We need to tell you something Of which there is no doubt You are so wonderful to think of But so hard to live without. This year you gained a Grandson He is a dream come true A little John Junior Named out of love for you. Love you always and forever, your wife Kathleen and daughter Gillian xxx Grandad We wish that we could meet you Even for just one day, There is so much we want to tell you So much we would like to say. Mostly, we would like to thank you For being our shining star Who guides us and protects us And looks after us from afar. Love always, your grandchildren, Sarah, Katie, John. xxx Brother A laugh, a chat, a joke or two Is how we will always remember you Little by little we let go of loss but never love. Emer, Ray, Tracey, Laura and Ross. Brother The moment that you died My heart was torn in two One side filled with heartache The other died with you Until we meet again John. Missed everyday, Mary and John, Christopher and Jennifer. Godfather May the God of love and mercy Care for our loved one who is gone And bless with consolation Those left to carry on. Your Godson Christopher Our hearts are full of memories With pride we speak your name Though life goes on without you It will never be the same Those special days will not return When we were all together But the love you placed in our hearts« Will stay with us forever. Deeply loved and sadly missed by your brother Aidan, Karen and family. Brother In memory of a special Brother, So full of loving deeds Who always thought of others first And helped fulfil their needs Someone who loved to bring a smile As he went on his way And never failed to brighten up A dark and gloomy day Someone who'll never know how much He's missed and thought about For when he left, it seemed as if The stars had all gone out Brother you meant so very much In every single way And you're remembered with much love Today and every day. Always fondly remembered with joy and affection...Jimmy and family. Anniversary Mass On Sunday, 22nd September 2019, Church of the Immaculate Conception, Oughterard at 11.30 a.m.
