LARKIN, John 22 Assaroe View, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal, Formerly of Kilnahown, Aughrim (2nd Anniversary) Died November 6th 2017 In loving memory of our beloved husband, father and grandfather. God saw you getting tired, And a cure was not to be, So He put his arms around you, And whispered, "Come to Me". With tearful eyes we watched you, And saw you fade away, Although we loved you dearly, We could not make you stay. A golden heart stopped beating, Hard working hands to rest, God broke our hearts to prove to us, He only takes the best.« Dearly missed and fondly remembered by your wife Teresa, your children, John and his wife Bernie, Claire and her husband David, Louise and her fiancé Daniel, Martin and his partner Emily, your grandchildren Ciara, Hannah, Rebecca, Ella, Jake, Daire, Aoife and Leah, your mother Mary, your brothers and sisters and all your extended family. Anniversary Mass Will be celebrated at St.Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, on Saturday, November 9th at 6.15pm.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Nov. 7, 2019