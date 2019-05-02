Home

NEE, John, Clarevilla, Cloonreleagh, Mountbellew, Co. Galway. Fifth Anniversary occurs 3rd May. Missed by his loving wife Mary, daughters Claire and Anita, their partners Kenneth and Pat, his grandchildren, his brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, father-in-law and many close friends. Gone are the days we used to share But in our hearts you are always there. The gates of memory will never close We miss you more than anyone knows. With tender love and deep regretWe who love you will never forget. Anniversary Mass Will take place at 7.00pm, Saturday, 4th May in St. Mary's Church, Mountbellew. Days have turned into years but we remember you always, with silent tears.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on May 2, 2019
