NEVIN, John, Ballylogue, Killoran, Ballinasloe, Co. Galway. Who died on December 26th 2019. John's family Caroline, Mary, Noelle, Larry, John, Kenneth and Cora, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and extended family would like to say a heartfelt thank you to all those who sympathised with us on our recent bereavement, those who called to our home, attended the removal, Funeral Mass, burial, sent Mass cards and travelled long distances to be with us at this sad time. Our sincere gratitude to Laura Gallagher, who looked after John so well in his final years. We also wish to thank Michelle Morris, Public Health Nurse and also Dr Nunes and particularly the staff of the Claddagh Ward in University Hospital Galway for taking such care of John during his last days. Our thanks to Francis Curley, funeral undertaker and to the gravediggers who prepared John's final resting place with such great care. Sincere thanks to neighbours and friends who helped with refreshments at the removal. A special thank you to Fr Niall Foley for his lovely Mass. A further thanks to Valerie Seale, Michael Donoghue and Aaron Treacy who sang and played so beautifully. Thanks to Tomas Gullane, who provided food and looked after everyone so well. As it is impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this as a token of our appreciation and gratitude. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for your intentions. John's Months Mind Mass will be celebrated in the Church of the Assumption, Killoran on Sunday 26th January at 9.30am.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Jan. 23, 2020