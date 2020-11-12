|
POWER John - Ardskeaghmore, Cummer, Tuam, Co. Galway Formerly from Ardmore, Co Waterford, Ennistymon, Clare and Renmore, Galway We the family of John, wife, Breda, daughter, Michelle, brother and sister-in-law, Noel and Assumpta, (Tralee), Nephews, Noel (London), Killian (Limerick) and Clodagh, (Canada). Brothers and sisters-in-law, Pat and Patsy, (Maryland,) John and Mary (New Jersey) Margaret and Bob (Pennsylvania) and Brian and Kathleen (Clare) and his extended family members wish to express our sincere thanks, to everyone who sympathised with us on the recent passing of a wonderful, husband, dad, brother and uncle after a long illness. We wish at this point to especially thank the Doctors, Nurses and Staff of ICU, HDU and St. Finbarr's Ward who were so kind and caring to John in the last month of his life and who allowed us to be with John in ICU on the evening of Tuesday 13th October, when he passed over to his eternal home. To Dr. Day, Dr. Kellegher and Dr. Reilly, Turloughmore Medical Centre and staff of Lackagh Pharmacy. To the Staff of Galway Clinic, Bons Secours Hospital, Unit 6, Merlin Park, Stella Maris, Corofin and also to Anne and Joe and Staff of Claregalway Day Care Centre, for the way in which they looked after John. We thank Fr. Ciaran Blake Corofin for his kindness and courtesy towards us and for celebrating John's funeral Mass and to Fr. Billy Deacy, Augustinians, Galway and formerly from Ardmore Waterford who assisted. Thanks to Caroline, Parish Secretary and Dympna Sacristan. Thanks to all who participated in John's Mass, Readers, Noel and Val, Ciara, Heather and Audrey. Those who presented the gifts that signified John's life, Seamus, Kevin, Michael, Mick, Hannah and Ciara. Thanks is also extended to the beautiful singing of Philomena McGovern accompanied by Michael which made the Mass so personal. A very special thanks is extended to Christy, Brendan and Mary Burns, Funeral Directors, Corofin and Tuam for their compassion, kindness and attention to detail, and to Sean Geoghegan and Gerry Nally for the beautiful way they prepared and completed John's final resting place in Kilmoylan. A special thanks to all of our wonderful neighbours in Ardskeaghmore, especially John Joe, Audrey, Siobhan and Deirdre, those who brought refreshments, lit up the driveway with lights, moved furniture, cut the grass and all the lovely things that good neighbours do, we will not forget your support. Thanks to the members of Corofin GAA club, Members of Galway County Board, those who came to say goodbye and also everyone who participated in Guards of Honour, Galway and Corofin GAA, Claregalway Day Care Centre, Galway Community Games and neighbours for the respect you showed to John. Thanks also to Galway Bay FM Sports, The Tuam Herald, Radio na Gaeltachta and Connacht Tribune for their beautiful tributes. Thanks to caterer Teresa Mahon for the lovely food. We would like to take this opportunity to thank A Ghrá Care Services and all the wonderful carers who cared for John, from Andy, Joan, Michelle, Marie, but especially for Winnie who went over and beyond for the care she gave to John over the last 6 years, thus giving us the support and the privilege to be able to care for John in his own home during his long illness. Thank you all so much. For those who wished to attend John's Funeral and removal but were unable to because of the challenging Covid Guidelines, but who sent Mass Cards, Messages of Sympathy, made phone calls, sent text messages, wrote beautiful and heartfelt letters and posted beautiful messages on Social media, we thank you all so much and we will be forever grateful for you support. A special appreciation to all our friends in Community Games from National, Connaught and County, who supported us through this very difficult time, thank you all. We were married 50 years just one week before John passed, so thanks for all the congratulatory messages, and cards. Thanks to the Staff at St. Finbarr's Ward for allowing me a few minutes to spend with John and for the nurse who took a photo, giving me one last memory. As it would be impossible to thank everyone, please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of heartfelt appreciation. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for your intentions. We hope that when it is safe to do so that we will have a Memorial Mass for John. John, you were a wonderful husband, father, brother, friend and colleague, who brought joy into our lives, you touched so many lives both in your work as a member of Garda Siochana and your involvement for over 35 years with Galway Gaelic Football. You have left us with precious memories and our home is much quieter without you. Till we meet again Farewell and "Go n-eirí an bothar leat" John's Months Mind Will be celebrated in St Colman's Church Corofin, at 10.00am on Friday 13th November, but because of Covid 19 we cannot attend but it will be streamed through www.corofin.belclare.ie There's a time for remembering, a time to recall The trials and the triumphs, the fears and the falls. There's a time to be grateful for moments so blest, The jewels of our memory where love is our guest. In the quiet of the evening, at the close of the day, We will rest on the journey, to the Lord we shall pray. May we thank God for blessings, For the moments we've shared, As we seek for tomorrow, close by us you'll stay
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Nov. 12, 2020