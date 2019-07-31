|
|
|
HAVERTY, Fr. Johnie The SMA Fathers, the family and friends of Fr. Johnie Haverty of Poulnabanny, Athenry, and of SMA House Blackrock, Cork and of Kachia, Kaduna, Nigeria, who passed away peacefully in the SMA house on the 8th of July, wish to express our gratitude to all those who sympathised with us on our recent sad loss. A sincere thank you to our neighbours in Cork and Galway, to everyone who attended the evening prayers and thanksgiving Mass in Cork, the reposal in Craughwell and the funeral Mass, especially those who travelled long distances. Thanks to those who sent Mass cards, expressions of condolence and the many, many tributes to Johnie online from his home in Kachia and Kaduna. A special word of thanks to Fr. Eddie O'Connor, the SMA fathers and all the staff of SMA house Blackrock for the great love and care shown to Johnie. Thank you to Johnie's lifelong friend Fr. Michael Farrell for his great care and support to Johnie over the years and for his inspirational funeral Mass. Thank you to all the clergy who concelebrated the funeral Mass with Fr Michael, especially The Most Rev. Mathew Monoso Ndagoso, Catholic Archbishop of Kaduna, who travelled a long distance to join us. Thanks to Mr and Mrs Charles and Desdemona Sawok, a former student of Johnie's and now of the Nigerian Embassy in Dublin who also came to be with us. Thanks also to all who helped organise the services in Blackrock and Craughwell, the gravediggers, the beautiful choir, O'Connor Brothers (Cork) and Pauric Cawley Funeral Directors and to the Meadow Court Hotel. Thank you also to the Nigerian Fathers for their beautiful Hausa song at Johnie's graveside. As it would be impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgement as a token of our sincere thanks to you all. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for your intentions. Fr. Johnie's Month's Mind Mass Mass on Saturday 10th August at 11.00am in St Colman's Church Craughwell.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on July 31, 2019