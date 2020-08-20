|
COYNE Johnny (Sean) - In loving memory of Johnny (Sean) Coyne, Rossroe 1 Year Anniversary (Jul 2019) Many thanks to all the relatives, friends, neighbours and fellow fishermen who watched over him, cared for him, fished with him, drank a pint with him, and came to say goodbye. Your presence at the services, floral tributes and cards were of great comfort to our family and appreciated very much - Thank you. In his honor, we offer the Fisherman's Prayer, May he Rest in Peace God grant that I may live to fish for another shining day, But when my final cast is made, I then most Humbly pray, When nestled in your Landing net as I lay Peacefully asleep, You'll smile at me and judge that I am Good enough to keep.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Aug. 20, 2020