SCAHILL Johnny, Eleventh Anniversary In Loving Memory Treasured memories of Johnny Scahill. Much beloved Husband, Dad, Grand-dad and Friend, who passed away on October 10th, 2008. We hold you close within our hearts, And there you shall remain, To walk with us throughout our lives Until we meet again. Rest In Peace Missed by your Wife, All your Family & Friends. Memorial Mass 6pm, 5th October, Sacred Heart RC Church, Knatchbull Road. SE5 9QS.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Oct. 10, 2019