LALLY Joseph, (Joe), Palmerstown, Dublin 20. Passed away (suddenly) 23rd December 2019. Sadly missed by his parents, Patrick and Vera, brothers, Noel and Paul, sister, Eithne, relatives, friends and colleagues. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude and appreciation to all those who sympathised with us in our recent bereavement. It was a great source of consolation and a lovely tribute to Joe. Thanks to all who travelled and attended the removal and funeral. Those who sent cards and tributes. Accept this acknowledgement as a token of our appreciation. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for your intentions.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Feb. 6, 2020