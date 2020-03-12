|
|
McGAULEY. In loving memory of Joseph Mc Gauley, late of Tullavrick, Oughterard, whose death occurred on March 17th 2019. Joe He never looked for praises, he was never one to boast. He just went on quietly working, for the ones he loved the most.His dreams were seldom spoken, his wants were very few, And most of the time his worries went unspoken too. He was there - A firm foundation, through all our storms of life. A sturdy hand to hold on to, in times of stress and strife. A true friend that we could turn to, when times were good or bad.One of the greatest blessings, the man that we called Joe, Dad and Grandad. Loved and missed every day by his loving wife and family. 1st Anniversary Mass Saturday, 14th March, at 7pm in the Church of the Immaculate Conception Oughterard.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Mar. 12, 2020