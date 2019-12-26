|
McINERNEY(née Donohue) Josephine, Currenroe, Burrin, Co Clare. (Second Anniversary) In loving Memory of a dear wife and Mother who passed away on the 29th December 2017. Gone is the heart so caring and true, There is never a day we don't think of you, Death cannot part us, nor distance divide, For each day of our lives, You walk by our side. A daily thought, a silent tear, A constant wish that you were here. Sadly missed by your husband Noel, Brid, John Paul, Mark and your extended family Anniversary Mass St Patrick's Church, New Quay, Sunday, 29th December 2019 at 11am.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Dec. 26, 2019