Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine McInerney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine (Donohue) McInerney

Add a Memory
Josephine (Donohue) McInerney In Memoriam
McINERNEY(née Donohue) Josephine, Currenroe, Burrin, Co Clare. (Second Anniversary) In loving Memory of a dear wife and Mother who passed away on the 29th December 2017. Gone is the heart so caring and true, There is never a day we don't think of you, Death cannot part us, nor distance divide, For each day of our lives, You walk by our side. A daily thought, a silent tear, A constant wish that you were here. Sadly missed by your husband Noel, Brid, John Paul, Mark and your extended family Anniversary Mass St Patrick's Church, New Quay, Sunday, 29th December 2019 at 11am.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Josephine's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -