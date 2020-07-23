|
MURRAY, Josephine, Ballybaun, Loughrea, Co. Galway Who passed away on 22 June, 2020. Josephine's husband Liam, her sons Maurice and John, her brother James and extended family wish to express our sincere gratitude and appreciation to all those who sympathised with us on our recent tragic loss. We wish to extend a heartfelt and sincere thanks to those who supported us at home, brought refreshments and offered assistance during this very difficult time. Josephine would have been very proud and honoured by the incredible Guard of Honour that was displayed as she made her final journey. It was so comforting to see the send-off that Josephine got from neighbours, friends, relations and the Kilconieron GAA and camogie clubs in these strange and challenging times. Please accept our sincere and heartfelt thanks, your presence meant so much even if we didn't get to acknowledge it in person under the current restrictions. We took great comfort from the condolences on rip.ie, floral tributes, Mass cards, messages and from the many phone calls we received. We would like to thank those who prepared the church for the funeral Mass, to Fr. Brendan Lawless who celebrated Mass and allowed the live stream which gave people the opportunity to view the funeral Mass. To Carmel Dempsey for the beautiful music in the church and for singing Josephine's favourite songs.We would like to express a heartfelt thanks to the paramedics who came to our house and the staff in A & E, Galway. We would also like to thank the staff at ICU, Beaumont and to the Donor Team for their wonderful care of Josephine. Thank you to Tony and Geraldine from Dignity Funeral Directors for their professionalism, guidance, help and kindness throughout the funeral. Thank you to our neighbours who prepared Josephine's final resting place with great care, kindness and dignity. As it would be impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our deepest gratitude. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for your intentions. We were all blessed to have had this special lady in our lives. You will be missed more than words can say and will be forever in our hearts. Josephine's Month's Mind Mass Will take place at 6.30pm in Kilconieron church on Saturday, 25th July.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on July 23, 2020