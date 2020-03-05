|
QUINN, Josephine, Athenry Rd, Tuam Died 5th February 2020 The family of the late Josephine would like to express our sincere thanks and appreciation to all who sympathised with us on Mam's passing. Our grateful thanks to family, relatives, friends and neighbours and everyone who sent Mass cards, messages of condolence, phone calls, and text messages and also all who travelled long distances to attend reposing and funeral Mass in appalling conditions. Special thanks to Archbishop Neary, and priests for their kindness and support, to Fr Sean for leading the prayers at the removal, to Fr Pat Farragher for the celebration of Mam's life in a beautiful Mass and Homily, to the Sacristan Eileen and the Servers. We would like to extend sincere thanks to Dr. Seamus Cunningham and staff and HSE Public Health Nurses who helped care for Mam with great kindness and courtesy and to the Pallative Home Care Team for their visits to Mam. To Mam's wonderful Carers at home Priscilla, Mary, Peggy, Breda and Michelle - a Heartfelt thanks. Our thanks to the Doctors, Nurses and Staff at St. Michael's Ward UCH and to Unit 6 and Unit 4 at Merlin Park Hospital for their great care and attention to Mam. Thanks also to Feely's Pharmacy and John Murphy and staff Centra. Sincere thanks to Paul Keating, Kevin Kealy and Gerry Fahy for the lovely Music and singing which contributed to making the Funeral Mass such a special celebration of Mam's life. To Joe Grogan Undertaker our deepest gratitude for his guidance and sensitive handling of the funeral arrangements. Thanks to the Gravediggers for their preparation of Mam's final resting place, in difficult weather conditions. Thank you to all who donated to MS Tuam Branch. Our thanks to the Corralea Court Hotel for providing refreshments and to the Ard Ri House Hotel for the lovely meal after the burial. As it would be impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgement as a token of our sincere gratitude for your kindness and support. Mass has been offered for your intentions. Month's Mind Mass Will be celebrated on Sunday, 8th March at 10.30 am at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Mar. 5, 2020