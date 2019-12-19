|
KELLY J.P. Late of Lislea, Caltra In loving memory of J.P. (ex Dept. of Ed.), a dear husband, father and grandfather, who passed away on 21st December, 2018. Sadly missed along life's way, Quietly remembered every day, No longer in our lives to share, But in our hearts you're always there. We hold you close within our hearts, And there you shall remain, To walk with us throughout our lives,Until we meet again. So rest in peace dear JP, And thanks for all you've done,We pray that God has given you,The crown you've truly won. Sadly missed by his loving wife Maxi, daughter Orlaith, sons Jarlath and Martin, son-in-law Philip, daughter-in-law Carmel, Martin's partner Siobhán, grandchildren Síomha and Ciarán, brothers Joe, Declan and Micheál, sisters Anne and Carmel, nephews, nieces, extended family, friends and neighbours. 1st Anniversary Mass Sunday, 22nd December, at 10.00am in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Caltra.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Dec. 19, 2019