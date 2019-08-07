|
CULLINANE Julia and Hugh (Fourth and Fifteenth Anniversaries)In loving memory of Julia, who died on July 31, 2015 and her husband Hugh, who died on March 19, 2004. We hold you close within our hearts, and there you shall remain. To walk with us throughout our lives, until we meet again. Sadly missed and forever loved by your daughters, sons, in-laws and grandchildren. Eternal rest, grant them O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon them. May they rest in peace. Amen. Anniversary Mass Killannin Church, Sunday, August 11 at 11 am.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Aug. 7, 2019