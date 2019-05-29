|
NAUGHTON, KATE, Gort Mór, Rosmuc - 2nd Anniversary on 29th May. We are sad within our memoryLonely are our hearts today; For the one we loved so dearlyHas forever been called away,We think of her in silence, No eye may see us weep; But many silent tears are shedWhen others are asleep. Leaba i measc na n-Aingeal agus na Naomhagat a Mhama/Mhamó Álainn.Inár gcuimhne agus gcroíthe go deo; Nóra, Máirtín, Pádraig, Micheál, Kevin & Katie.Áine & Róísín.Catherine, Barry, Ann Marie, Fiona, Gearóid, Ronán, Eoin & a gclann.Joe, Ann, Paul, Dermott, Caroline & a gclann.Pat, Bartley, Kathleen, Liam, Bríd, Oisín & a gclann.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on May 29, 2019