HENNIGAN Katrina Glynn - Fifth Anniversary (1983 - 2014) Cherished and loving memories of our beloved angel Katrina, late of Cork and Boston who was tragically taken from us on 28 November, 2014. How could I have known On that cold day at Boston airport As we waved goodbye That we would never meet again I can still see your big smile Go on, no long goodbyes you said What would we give your beautiful face to see To hear your voice, to hug you close Life is so hard without you Katrina And we miss you more than words can say We love you so much sweet angel We know you are always with us. Rest in peace sweet baby. Deeply missed by your heartbroken mother Bridget and extended family. In loving memory of our beloved and beautiful sister and Auntie, Katrina, who so tragically left us on 28 November, 2014. We miss you so much, Your sweet voice and quick wit The sound of your laughter The way you lit up a room And made everyone around you smile We miss your beautiful heart, So full of love, kindness, and generosity Your beautiful face and smile. You are so loved now and forever by your big sister Lisa, brother-in-law Serge, nephews, Finn and Eamon and niece Emiliana. Cherished and loving memories of my beautiful baby sister Katrina. I miss you so much Katrina, Your love, laughter and friendship More than words can ever say. I have our precious memories Your beautiful smile, your kind heart And your great sense of humour. I love you so much And I know you are always with me baby. Deeply missed by your heartbroken brother, Robert. Anniversary Mass Sunday, 1st December in Christ the King Church, Tullycross.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Dec. 2, 2019