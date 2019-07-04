COOLEY Kay (Third Anniversary) Treasured Memories of a dear wife, mother and sister, who passed away on the 11th July 2016. Mum Those special memories of you, will always bring a smile, If only I could have you back, for just a little while Then we could sit and talk again,just like we used to do You always meant so very muchand always will do too The fact that you're no longer herewill always cause me pain But you are always in my heart,Until we meet again We love you so much, Mum, and we always will. Love Marie, Martin, Clare.Anniversary Mass, Thursday, 11th July, at 10am Church of the Assumption, Athenry. Published in The Connacht Tribune on July 4, 2019