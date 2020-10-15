|
|
|
MONGAN, Kevin, Creggauns, Letterfrack, Co Galway. Passed away on August 25th. We, Kevin's parents, Tom and Mary Mongan, sister Rosemarie, brothers Jimmy, Tommy, Raymond, Rory, Valentine, Brian, partner Audrey and extended family wish to thank sincerely all who sympathised and supported us in the tragic loss of our son, brother and friend Kevin. Thanks to everyone who phoned, send Mass cards, text messages, flowers, messages on RIP.ie and on social media.To our wonderful neighbours and relatives who surrounded us with help and kindness, and Kevin's friends and colleagues from throughout Galway, Mayo, and West Cork and elsewhere who travelled to Connemara and others who sent messages from various places. To Fr Ronnie Boyle for his comforting visits to our home and for celebrating the funeral Mass and the Month's Mind Mass, to Annabella Lydon for singing during the Mass and at the graveside and Barry Ryan for his music. To everyone who attended the Mass and the large number who joined in from outside listening to it on the PA system. Thanks to our good neighbours and friends for organising the Guard of Honour and for everyone who lined the road from Kevin's home in Creggauns, Letterfrack, to Tullycross Church, to Tim Warbout and Pat Coyne for their technical work and streaming the funeral Mass on line to Australia. Thanks to An Garda Siochana for all their help in Galway city on the day of his passing and in Creggauns and Tullycross on funeral day. Thanks to Joe Walsh, Pat Coyne, David Coyne, Martin Heanue and Owen Heanue who helped directing traffic and with parking. To Dr Alex Michel, Tully, Renvyle, and Dr David Hanney, Oranmore, who looked after Kevin. Thanks to Coyne Undertakers; Noel, Colin Coyne and Darren, Tullycross, Renvyle for their kindness and professional help, thanks to Toreena cemetery caretaker Aidan and all the gravediggers for preparing Kevin's resting place. As it would be impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this as a token of our thanks and appreciation. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for your intentions.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Oct. 15, 2020