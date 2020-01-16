|
LARKIN, Kitty (10th Anniversary) Lissiniskea, Kylebrack, Loughrea, Who went to her eternal reward on January 14th 2010. Mother We often lie awake at night when everyone is fast asleep We think about you mother and all you ever did And as the months turn into years we watched you gently slide The comfort and the care in Cregg went way beyond belief Our wish today is kind and pure if only it came true To see you open wide the cross door and watch you passing through But gone are you from the house on the hill In the home that you kept and so happily lived. Seán, Maura and Eamonn. Mammy Our childhood days will always be the better days of all The way you cherished and adored us We were the twins after all And at night when all was quiet You'd sit there comfortably We'd watch you knit our pretty clothes The best that there could be Those needles moved oh so fast They sure worked constantly Those days with you will always be the greatest days of all. You always worried about us and helped us on so much The early calls for second Mass would always have us up. And off we'd go dressed the same as happy as could be Our hair brushed right, our ribbons tight, so pretty in your sight. Each Mass we hear, each prayer we say, we offer it to you That you may sleep in Heavenly peace for all eternity. The twins Carmel and Anna Mam No words I write could ever say How much I've missed you and Dad each and every day When my thoughts to back as they always do It's then I treasure all the times I had with you I long for your presence, your priceless sayings, And stories of old, only ye could unfold All the laughs, conversations and spins we ever had And the way it used to be And sadly then that afternoon came When all was quiet you looked so nice One last duty to fulfil, to light your candle your hand so still In tears I watched you passing But they are only tears As my heart was crushed to see you gently leave. Ten years ago where did they go? I do not really know But changes Mam there has been a few As you already knew So help us Mam as you can Keep our health, look after that man With so many Masses in those ten years Keeping us close and very near. Joan xx Granny I'm sending a dove to heaven Granny with a parcel on its wings Be careful when you open it, it's filled with garden things Wrapped up on a million hugs To say how much you are loved, in every way. I miss your call at evening time And all the things you asked me to do I'd tune your hearing aid so right As only I could do.And then again I'd hear your call Your rosary beads its link was gone And I'd fix that too As only I could do. And then I knew with your power of prayer God would keep you in His Care. So now dear Granny it's up to you To fix my links and keep me in your care. David xx Granny There is a lady up in Heaven So precious and so rare She will stand out, you'll find her in the Garden over there That lady is our Granny, the best beyond compare So call her name out strongly In case she doesn't hear And when she stops the weeding And looks across the way Tell her that we love her And miss her on her chair. Bryan, Declan, Jack Catriona, Mairéad, Seán, Gearóid, Siobhán and Fiona. Sister We all grew up together Down home in Larraga Our home it was a cottage And the roof had just a thatch The years we spent together there Going down to school in Drim Collect the duck eggs off the stream And the water from the well And to our brother Mairtín Born in 1924 we wish you a Happy Birthday At this time of year And one by one God called you all To your ancestral home To join with all the Raffertys In the concert hall So rest in peace dear Kitty And thanks for all you've done We pray one day God will link us all Together in the hall. The twins Pat and Nellie xx Anniversary Mass offered January 14th for Kitty and Tommy.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Jan. 16, 2020