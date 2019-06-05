Resources More Obituaries for Kitty McDermott Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Kitty McDermott

Notice McDERMOTT, Kitty (nee O'Donnell) Gortbrackmoor, Ahascragh, Ballinasloe, Co Galway. Passed away peacefully on May 3rd, 2019, surrounded by her loving family in Sliabh Aughty Ward, St Brendan's CNU, Loughrea. Kitty's daughter Jean, son Bernard, daughter-in-law Sheila, grandchildren and extended family would like to thank all those who sympathised with them on the recent loss of a loving Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Sister and friend. A very special thank you to our wonderful neighbours, relatives and friends who worked so hard and helped in so many ways, providing refreshments and catering, helping with parking and directing traffic but especially for all your kindness and support during this difficult time. Thank you to all who attended Kitty's wake and funeral Mass, especially all who travelled long distances and to all who sent Mass cards, flowers and messages of sympathy and those who gave donations to Social Services. Thank you to Fr Kevin Reynolds P.P. for the lovely prayer service in our home and for the beautiful Requiem Mass and for the many times he came to pray with Kitty, to St Cuban's Choir for their beautiful singing, our Server and everyone who so willingly took part in the Mass. Thank you to Frankie and Ethel Leonard, Funeral Directors for their kindness and professionalism in dealing with all the arrangements. A special thank you to all the grave diggers for the beautiful way they prepared Kitty's final resting place and to the musicians for the beautiful music at the graveside and to everyone who helped in any way. Thank you to Tomás and all the staff at Gullanes Hotel for the beautiful meal and for all their help. Thank you to all at Marina House Medical Centre and Portiuncula Hospital for all the wonderful care they gave to Kitty over the years. A special thank you to all the excellent staff on Sliabh Aughty Ward in St Brendan's CNU Loughrea for the wonderful care and love they have shown to Kitty since she became a resident in Dec 17, but especially during Kitty's final weeks, our family will be forever grateful to you all. As it would be impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgment as an expression of our sincere gratitude and appreciation, the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for your intentions. Months Mind Mass On Friday 7 June 2019 at 8pm in St Cuan&apo's Church, Ahascragh