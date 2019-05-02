O'GRADY, Kitty Gort Road, Kinvara. 2nd. Anniversary In loving memory of Kitty who died on 4th of May, 2017. You were so very special and had the nicest ways You did so very much in life and never asked for praise. Remembering you is easy we do it every day, But losing you is the heartache, that never goes away. You had a smile for everyone, You had a heart of gold, You left the sweetest memories, the world could ever hold, Life goes on, that's true, but it's not the same without you. Lots of love always from your husband Paddy and all your family. Anniversary Mass In St Colman's Church, Kinvara, on Sunday 5th. of May at 12.00 noon. Published in The Connacht Tribune on May 2, 2019