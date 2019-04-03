SHIELS, Laura (12th Anniversary) In loving memory of our dear daughter, Laura, whose anniversary occurs on 23rd February, late of Mulrook West, Ballinderreen, Co Galway. Daughter Memories grow deeper, As time travels on, We long for the smile, And your face that is gone, We think of your sayings, And picture your smile, We feel you are not lost, Just gone for a while. Out of our lives you may have gone, But deep in our hearts You will always live on. Forever loved and sadly missed always by Mam and Dad. Sister February comes with sad regret, It brings a day we will never forget. Time may pass and fade away, But silent thoughts and memories stay. Our wish is just a simple prayer, God bless and keep you in His Care. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by your brother Patrick. Sister Those we love don't go away, They walk beside us every day, Unseen, unheard but always near, Still loved, still missed and always dear. Sadly missed by Ellen and Aidan. Aunt Sweet Jesus take this message,To our aunt up above, Tell her that we miss her, And send her all our love. Love Aoife, Jason, Ciara and Leah. Niece We miss your smile, your joking ways, We miss the things you used to say, A laugh, a joke, a tale or two, Wonderful memories we have of you. Loved and missed always, Myra and Family. Anniversary Mass Sunday, 24th February at 10.30a.m. in St. Colman's Church, Ballinderreen. Published in The Connacht Tribune on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary