Services Memorial Mass 19:00 St Peter & Paul's Church Ballymacward View Map

Notice BARRETT, Lawrence Liscune, Ballymacward, Ballinasloe, Co. Galway. Who passed away on 2nd May 2019 Lawrence's wife Eileen, sons Fergal, Kieran and Tomás, daughters Aileen, Miriam and Deirdre, daughters-In-law, sons-in-law, sister Ann Kenney, would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to all the people who sympathised and supported us on our sad loss. We would like to thank Dr Jim Moore and his staff, the staff of Portiuncula Hospital especially the Oncology Unit, the staff member of Galway Hospice who all cared for Lawrence with professional care and diligence. We are eternally grateful. We wish to thank Fr Ray Sweeney for the support and numerous visits he made to Lawrence both at his home and in hospital, which was of great comfort to him. To all the people who supported Lawrence's family during the funeral, to the undertakers Martin and Irene Gormally for their help and professionalism, to the gravediggers who made an exceptional job of preparing Lawrence's final resting place. To the people who managed the traffic and parking so well over the funeral days. To the people who participated in providing a beautiful ceremony for Lawrence, Fr Ray Sweeney, the Choir, the Mass Servers and Eucharistic Ministers. A sincere thanks to you all. We would like to give a special mention to the various groups who took part in the numerous Guards of Honour for Lawrence. This was greatly appreciated by his family. Finally, we wish to express our sincere appreciation to all of Lawrence's great neighbours, relatives and many friends who were of enormous support to him during his illness. Lawrence always valued and appreciated your friendship throughout his life. Please accept this acknowledgement as a token of our sincere gratitude and appreciation. The Holy Sacrifice of this Mass will be offered for your intentions. Month's Mind Mass for Lawrence Will be celebrated in St Peter & Paul's Church Ballymacward, on Friday 7th June at 7pm Published in The Connacht Tribune on June 5, 2019