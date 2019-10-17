Home

BURKE, Liam Derry, Eyrecourt (1st Anniversary) On this Liam's First Anniversary on the 22nd October, we would like to thank our wonderful family, friends and neighbours for the support and love given to us during the past year to help us cope with our pain and loss. Liam's short illness and death has left a large void in our lives that can never be filled. No words written on paper can express this. "It is hard to forget someone who gave us so much to remember". Liam is missed so much and remembered with love every day by Deirdre, James, Mair?ad and Damien. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by Ma and Da, Donal and Alison, John, Dee and the girls.« Our Lady of Clonfert Pray for Him. Liam's First Anniversary Mass Is on Saturday 19th October in Clonfert Church at 12 noon.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Oct. 17, 2019
