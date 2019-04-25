Resources More Obituaries for Liam Dalton Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Liam Dalton

Notice DALTON, Liam, Manusflynn, Belclare, Tuam, Who passed away 31st March 2019. Rita, Sharon, Seamus, Conor, Shane and Liam and extended family of the late Liam Dalton R.I.P. would like to acknowledge the many expressions of sympathy and gestures of kindness shown to us following Liam's passing. We offer our heartfelt thanks to the many friends, wonderful neighbours and well-wishers who visited our home, attended the wake, funeral and burial and who provided emotional and practical support to us at this very sad time. Thank you to those who telephoned, sent letters of sympathy, Mass cards and especially those who donated to the Galway Hospice. We would like to express a special thank you to those who travelled very long distances to be with us at this sad time. A sincere thank you to Fr. Pat O'Brien for all his visits to Liam during the past few years and especially for the beautiful funeral Mass and Homily. Sincere thanks to those who prepared the church, provided flowers, Eucharistic Ministers, Mass servers Daniel and Paul and sacristan, Hannah. Many thanks to Matt and Eric Cunningham, Brian Finnegan and Carmel Dempsey for the beautiful music and singing. Thank you to the Undertakers Kay Ryder and Ray Moylan for their sensitivity and professionalism during this time. Thank you also to the gravediggers for preparing Liam's final resting place. The family would like to acknowledge all the members of Caherlistrane GAA Club and St. Pat's soccer club for providing a Guard of Honour at the church. Sincere thank you to Supt. Sean Glynn and his Garda colleagues for the Garda escort to the cemetery. It was a lovely tribute to Liam. Our heartfelt gratitude goes to the Doctors, Nurses and staff of the Health Centre, Headford, U.H.G. and Galway Hospice for all their care over the years but especially during Liam's final illness. Many thanks to the Hayden family and all the staff at Corrandulla Nursing Home where Liam spent his last few years. Thank you to the staff of the Claregalway Hotel for providing refreshments after the funeral. As it is impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgement as a sincere expression of our deepest gratitude. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for your intentions. Liam's Month's Mind Mass Will be celebrated on Saturday April 27th at 12 noon in Corner Chapel. Published in The Connacht Tribune on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices Send Flowers Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.