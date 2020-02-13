|
|
|
KELLY, Liam Church Street, Creagh, Ballinasloe Died 11th January 2020 Liam's wife Mary, sons Liam, Oliver, Michael, Declan, Alan, daughter Emer, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren and sisters wish to sincerely thank all who supported us on our sad loss. We thank our relatives, friends, neighbours and colleagues, all who travelled, sent Mass Cards, letters or phoned and those who brought food and refreshments to the house. We cannot express enough gratitude to Liam's GP Dr O'Beirn, the public health nurses who looked after Liam at home and the nurses, care staff and doctors of Portiuncula Hospital for the outstanding care Liam received during his final illness, with sincere thanks to Dr Aidan Flynn for his professionalism and courtesy. Sincere thanks also to Fr Bernie Costello for visiting Liam during his final illness and Fr Colm Allman who was such a comfort to us during these difficult days. We sincerely thank Bishop Michael Duignan, Bishop John Kirby, Fr Michael Byrnes, Fr Pat Conroy, Fr Benny Flanagan, Monsignor Cathal Geraghty, Fr John Garvey, Fr John Killeen, Fr Michael Molloy, Fr John Naughton, Fr Sean Neylon, Fr Kieran O'Rourke and Fr Ray Sweeney for their presence at Liam's Requiem Mass. Our thanks also to Marie Power and the choir for the beautiful music and singing, to Niall Aylward and Grenham's Funeral Home for such excellent service, those who prepared the grave and Gullane's Hotel for the lovely meal. Our gratitude to Liam's wide circle of friends and colleagues in the Credit Union movement in Ballinasloe and beyond for their visits, Guard of Honour from Liam's home to the church and many tributes and kindnesses. We offer deep and heartfelt thanks to John Joe Dervan and to Martin and Carmel Stack for driving Liam to his various medical appointments and for their loyal friendship. As it is impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgement as a token of our appreciation and gratitude. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for everyone's intentions. Liam's Month's Mind Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, 15th February at 12 noon in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Creagh.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Feb. 13, 2020