Reposing
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
17:00 - 20:00
Corless Funeral Home
Kinvara
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
10:30
St. Joseph's Church
Kinvara
Prayer Service
Following Services
St. Thomas's Church
Rosemount, Co. Westmeath
Lily (Johnson) Crosse Notice
Lily Crosse nee Johnson, Convent Park, Kinvara and formerly of Bracca, Horseleap, Co. Offaly. Reposing at Corless Funeral Home, Kinvara tomorrow Tuesday from 5 until 8. Mass for Lily Crosse on Wednesday at 10:30 in St. Joseph's Church, Kinvara. Prayer Service afterwards in St. Thomas's Church, Rosemount, Co. Westmeath with internment to follow at adjoining cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Irish Heart Foundation.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Nov. 5, 2019
