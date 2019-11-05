|
Lily Crosse nee Johnson, Convent Park, Kinvara and formerly of Bracca, Horseleap, Co. Offaly. Reposing at Corless Funeral Home, Kinvara tomorrow Tuesday from 5 until 8. Mass for Lily Crosse on Wednesday at 10:30 in St. Joseph's Church, Kinvara. Prayer Service afterwards in St. Thomas's Church, Rosemount, Co. Westmeath with internment to follow at adjoining cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Irish Heart Foundation.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Nov. 5, 2019