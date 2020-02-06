|
WHITTY, Lily (nee Moylan) (5th Anniversary) In loving memory of Lily, late of Lawrencetown, Ballinasloe, Co. Galway, who died on the 10th February 2015. A moment passed, an hour, a day, But still the pain didn't go away, A week, a month and then a year, Yet the loneliness didn't disappear. The years rolled on and life did too, And my thoughts always return to you. Though I accept that you cannot return, My pain though dulled continues to burn. Like something broken that can't be mended, My life feels like it's been upended, I miss you now as I missed you then, My Mam, my confidant, my friend. I miss you Mam, although your soul is at rest, And your body free from pain, The world would be like Heaven, If I had you back again. Deeply missed by her sons Chris and Joe, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. 5th Anniversary Mass To be held on Sunday 9th February at 11.30 a.m. St. Mary's Parish Church, Lawrencetown, Ballinasloe, Co. Galway.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Feb. 6, 2020