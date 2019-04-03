Home

Louise (Walsh) DELANEY

DELANEY (nee Walsh) Louise (Second Anniversary) Late of Dundrum, Dublin And Hybrasail Court, Circular Road, Galway. In loving memory of Louise who died April 2, 2017. No matter how we spend our days, Regardless of what we do, Before we close our eyes at night, We always think of you, To hear your voice, And see your smile, To sit with you and talk awhile, To be together in the same old way, Would be our greatest wish today. Time may hide the sadness, Like a smile can hide a tear, But memories last forever, Of a daughter we loved so dear. Sadly missed by her husband Barry, children Katelyn, Sarah, parents Johnny, Mary and family. Anniversary Mass Saturday 30th March, at 7 pm in St Joseph's Church.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Apr. 3, 2019
