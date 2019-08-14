|
CONNEELY, Luke, Ballyglass, Ballymoe, Co. Galway 12th July, 2019 The family of the late Luke Conneely wishes to acknowledge the many expressions of sympathy and gestures of kindness shown to us following our sad loss. We offer our heartfelt thanks to all our relatives, friends and neighbours, those who visited our home, attended the wake, removal, Mass and burial and who provided help and support, both domestically and on the farm, at this difficult time. We are grateful to those who travelled long distances, telephoned, sent cards and messages of condolence. A special word of thanks to Caroline and John and the paramedics who attended to Luke during his final hours, to the doctors, nurses and staff in A&E Portiuncula Hospital, to the IHFA for their proud Guard of Honour, to the parking marshals and those who managed the flow of traffic during the funeral, to all those who participated in the Mass, Fr. Joe Poole, Fr. Pat O'Toole and Fr. Benny Flanagan, the servers, the readers, the Eucharist Ministers, Kathleen the Sacristan and Carmel McLoughlin for her beautiful music and singing. Thank you to Niall Flanagan, Undertaker, for his kindness and professionalism in the handling of the Funeral arrangements and to our good neighbours for preparing a beautiful resting place for Luke. Heartfelt thanks to our neighbours and friends who brought food and refreshments during this time. Thanks to Aidan Maloney of Delicious Catering for a beautiful warm meal and to Tommy and Dolores Dowd for use of their premises. Thanks also to the Grove Lounge for refreshments. As it would be impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our deepest gratitude. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for your intentions.« Month's Mind Mass For Luke will be celebrated in St. Croan's Church, Ballymoe on Saturday, 17th August at 12 noon.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Aug. 14, 2019