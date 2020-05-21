|
|
|
KELLY (Nee Noone) Madeleine, Ballagh, Menlough, Ballinasloe, Co. Galway Passed Away 26th April 2020 Madeleine's husband Michael and their daughters, Susan and Mary, their sons John, Gerry, Paul, Declan, Pat, David and their families would like to thank most sincerely all of those who sympathised with us and supported us during the recent sad loss of our beloved wife, mother, granny and mother in-law. We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to our wonderful neighbours in Ballagh who organised a socially distanced Rosary outside our family home the night of Madeleine's reposal and for the kind words and lovely stories and memories of Madeleine you shared with us. Most sincere thank you also to the grave diggers who did a wonderful job in preparing her final resting place with care and respect. Thank you to all who expressed their condolences with Mass cards, phone calls, kind words on RIP.ie and in sending flowers and in dropping off food to the house . To everyone who stood outside their homes to pay their respects as her funeral procession left Ballagh, taking Madeleine on her final journey, and to those who stood socially distanced outside St. Mary's Church paying their respects, please know this was so supportive to us all and will remain always in our memories as an act of great compassion and re-assurance. All of these acts of kindness were deeply appreciated and supported us greatly during this difficult time. Thank you to undertakers Michael Hynes and Robert Harrison for their compassion and professionalism. Thank you to Becky and Jimmy Screene for the delicious refreshments provided to us. Thank you to Adrian Whyte and Gerry Cunningham for the beautiful music performed at Madeleine's funeral Mass.An especially sincere and heartfelt thank you to Fr. John O'Gorman for his regular visits and kind-heartedness shown to Madeleine throughout her illness and also for the beautiful and meaningful funeral Mass and Homily which he celebrated at Madeleine's funeral. Many wonderful people cared for Madeleine during her illness -thank you to Dr's Jim and Theola Moore and all the staff at Millennium Medical Centre and Pharmacy Mountbellew. Sincere thank you also to the lovely teams in St. Dominic's Ward and St. Mary's Ward in UCHG who cared for Madeleine with such consideration and dignity during her illness and in her final days.As it would be impossible to thank everyone individually please accept this acknowledgement as a token of our gratitude . The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for your intentions. Month's Mind Mass Saturday May 23rd at 8pm in St. Mary's Church Menlough. Due to ongoing government restrictions mass can be listened to on local parish radio link 106.6fm.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on May 21, 2020