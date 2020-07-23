|
|
|
ELWOOD,Madeline (née Burke) Woodquay Madeline passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on the 21st of June, 2020. Madeline's children, grand children, great-grandchildren, brother, sisters, daughters- and sons-in-law and partner, and extended family would like to express their sincere and utmost gratitude to all those who supported us amidst the upsetting loss of our mother. We have been so touched and comforted by the volume and sincerity of condolences we have received through cards, letters, phone calls, texts as well as the many personalised messages on the RIP website. To those who sent flowers, visited us and brought refreshments we are extremely grateful for your kindness and consideration. We wish to offer a heartfelt thank you to the staff of UHG Unit Four Merlin Park and Bon Secours Hospital for the quality of care our mother received over the years. We must thank Mam's carers especially Rosalie, Roisin, the community nurses, Bluebird Care and palliative care nurses. We will never be able to fully express our appreciation for how they looked after our mother ensuring she was comfortable in her own home at all times. We would like to offer thanks to Michael Whelan's Pharmacy and staff for their continuous professionalism throughout the years, as well as the support shown by the Corrib Shopping Centre staff. To Fr. Brendan Mc Grath, we are filled with gratitude for celebrating the Mass. You ensured it was personal and special, even making us laugh at the most difficult time. Furthermore, we were delighted to have the live stream included which enabled family and friends to witness the eulogy. We would like to thank Frankie Colohan for the beautiful singing. To Joe Irwin and staff, we thank you for your thoughtful, personal touch, as well as the gravediggers at Bohermore Cemetery who carefully prepared our mother's final resting place. We would like to express our sincerest gratitude to all our neighbours, relations, and friends who lined the route accompanying our mother on her final journey to the Abbey Church. This heartfelt gesture of unity touched us in a way that words cannot explain. We were extremely moved by such support and the respect paid to our mother. Your presence was so meaningful despite not getting the chance to thank you individually. To the Guards of Honour: Liam Mellows Hurling and Camogie Club, Galway Rowing Club and Our Lady's Boys Club RFC, we appreciate your consideration and comradery at this time. For those who could not be present due to the challenging Covid circumstances we are grateful for the inclusion in your thoughts and prayers, especially Poor Clares Community, Nuns Island. Finally to Mam, you were one in a million, always a hard-working lovely lady. But most of all, you were our mother and played a central role in all of our lives. You will be dearly missed but we take solace in knowing that your legacy will continue to prosper for generations to come. Madeline's Months Mind Mass and Anniversary Mass for her husband Mickey Will be held on Saturday the 25th of July in the Abbey Church at 7.30 pm.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on July 23, 2020