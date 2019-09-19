|
Uí CHONAIRE (nee Faherty) Máire, Cornarone (Middle) Inverin, Co. Galway Who passed away on 28th August 2019 The family of the late Mary Conroy would like to express our gratitude to all who sympathised with us on our loss. We are grateful to all who travelled, called to our home, attended at the wake, sent Mass cards and messages of condolences. A sincere thanks to all who attended the removal, especially Archbishop Michael Neary who said the prayers and those who attended the funeral Mass and burial. We are so thankful to our wonderful neighbours and friends who generously provided much needed support and comfort. Thanks to our Parish Priest Fr. Billy Reilly and to all the priests who concelebrated the funeral Mass. Thanks to Róisín Elsafty, to Sonny Choilm Larry and Johnny Óg Connolly for the beautiful music. Thanks to Bláthanna Tí Mhistéil for their lovely flowers. Thanks to all who supported our Aran RNLI collection. We are grateful to those who cared for our mother, to Dr. Sinéad O'Byrne and the Spiddal Medical Centre, all the public health nurses and carers, especially Linda. A special thanks to her daughter-in-law Bridie, for her loving care and devotion over many years. Thanks to UHG, especially Sr. Finbarr's Ward who cared for our mother in her final days. Thanks to Padraig Joe Joe, Neachtain's Funeral Home, An Poitín Stil and Conamara Catering for their kindness and professionalism. We are grateful to those who managed the traffic and also the gravediggers for their care and attention in handling our Mother's final resting place. As it would be impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgement as a token of our deepest gratitude. A Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for your intentions. Month's Mind Mass Wednesday, 25th September, Knock Church, Inverin at 7.30p.m.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Sept. 19, 2019