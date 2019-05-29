Resources More Obituaries for Máire Uí FHEINNEADHA Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Máire Uí FHEINNEADHA

Notice Uí FHEINNEADHA, Máire Páirc Thiar, An Spidéal Ba mhaith le clann Mháire, a gar-pháistí agus a gclann siúd buíochas a ghabháil le gach duine a rinne comhbhrón leo nuair a bhásaigh Máire le gairid. Táimid buíoch dár gcomharsanna agus dár gcáirde as ucht an tacaíocht agus an chabhair a thug siad dúinn. Buíochas don Ath. Seán Mac Aodh, S.P., an t-Ath. Stiofán Ó Donnchadha, agus an t-Ath. Ray Flaherty. Ár mbuíochas freisin do Sheosamh Ó Flaithearta a chan go h-álainn, Tony Kelly agus do chuile dhuine a bhí páirteach sa Seipéal in Aifreann na Marbh. Na banaltraí poiblí, na cúramóirí baile, na dochtúirí agus foireann Oispíse na Gaillimhe, go raibh míle maith agaibh. Táimid buíoch freisin don adhlacóir Padraig Ó Neachtain agus a bhean Lena agus do na fir a rinne an uaigh. Buíochas freisin do Gabriel Monaghan a chan ag an reilig.Buíochas le Ostán Chois Fharraige as ucht an béilí deas a chuir siad ar fáil dúinn. Leifear Aifreann spesialta dóibh uilig. Aifreann Chinn Míosa Do Mháire i gCill Éinde, An Spidéal ar an Satharn 1ú Meitheamh, 6.00in. FEENEY, Mary, Park West, Spiddal, Co. Galway. The family of Mary, grandchildren, great grandchildren, in-laws nieces and nephews would like to thank most sincerely all who sympathised with us on our recent sad loss, those whoattended the wake, removal and funeral and especially those who travelled long distances. Thanks to our kind relations, friends and neighbours who helped in any way and to all those who sent Mass cards, messages of sympathy and floral tributes. Sincere thanks to Fr. Seán McHugh P.P. and Fr. Ray Flaherty who concelebrated the funeral Mass and to Fr. Stephen Donaghue for his frequent visits. Special thanks to Seosamh Ó Flaithearta for his beautiful singing and to Tony Kelly for his accompaniment . Thanks also to Máirín the sacristan and all who participated in the Mass. Special thanks to the public health nurses, carers, doctors, administrative staff and palliative care team, Galway Hospice for their support, kindness and compassion. Thanks also to the undertaker Padraig Ó Neachtain and his wife Lena, to the gravediggers for their time and care in preparing Mary's final resting place and to Gabriel Monaghan who sang at the grave-side. Thanks also to the Connemara Coast Hotel for the wonderful meal they provided. A special Mass will be offered for the intentions of all. Month's Mind Mass On Saturday, 1st June at 6pm in St. Enda's Church, Spiddal. Published in The Connacht Tribune on May 29, 2019