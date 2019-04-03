|
CURRAN, MÁIRTÍN. I ndil chuimhne ar Máirtín Curran, Cill Chiaráin, a bhásaigh ar an 25 Feabhra 2014. Daddy. Daideo. The smiling face we love is missing, The voice we love is still, The hands that did so much for us, are resting at God's will. As we try to hide the heartache, as you would want us to do, We cannot hide the privilege of having a Daddy and Daideo like you.... Inár smaointe i gcónaí, Inár gcroíthe go brách. Airíonn muid uainn go mór thú. Suaimhneas síoraí tabhair dó a Thiarna. Aifreann Chuimhneacháin. I Séipéal Cill Chiaráin, ar an Domhnach, 24 Feabhra ag 10.30.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Apr. 3, 2019