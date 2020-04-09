|
FLAHERTY Máirtín. The family of the late Máirtín Flaherty of An Áird Mhóir, Cill Chiaráin, Co. na Gaillimhe, who died on the 4th March, 2020, would like to thank all who sympathised with them on their recent loss. We offer our heartfelt thanks to the many friends, neighbours and well-wishers who visited, attended the wake, service and burial and who provided support for us at this difficult time. For those who telephoned, travelled long distances, sent flowers, donated to Áras Mhic Dara Nursing Home, sent Mass cards and messages of condolences, we are truly grateful. We would like to thank all the doctors and nurses in UHG who looked after Máirtín while he was there. A very special thanks to Áras Mhic Dara, Carraroe, where Máirtín resided for the last two years. They always went above and beyond to make sure that Máirtín was happy and comfortable and we are forever grateful for their professionalism and their kindness at all times. We would like to thank the grave-diggers, the priest An tAthair Padraig Standún, the choir, the readers and the Funeral Directors, Máirtín Tom Sheáinín and Máirtín Óg, and to Glynsk House for the beautiful meal. Mairtín's Month's Mind Mass will be held at a later date. Saol fada ag chuile dhuine a thug cabhair agus cúnamh le linn na laethanta brónach sin.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Apr. 9, 2020