|
|
|
GAVIN MÁIRTÍN, Tismeáin, An Cheathrú Rua, Co. Na Gaillimhe. 1ú Nollaig 2019. Máirtín's wife Patti, daughter Martina and the extended Costello and Gavin family would like to thank most sincerely those who supported us through our recent sudden, sad loss. We are deeply grateful for the kindness and compassion shown by all who attended his removal, funeral and burial. We offer our heartfelt appreciation to Dr. Peter Sloane, Edward Ó Sé, an tAthair Clement Mac Mánus, the Galway Ambulance Service, An Gárda Síochána and Pádraig Joe Joe Mac An Iomaire. Thank you all for your professionalism, guidance and support. Buíochas dár gcáirde agus gaolta a chur bia, tacaíocht agus cineáltas ar fáil dúinn. Ómós speisialta d'Aisling a thug cúram muirneach dúinn agus a neartaigh muid. Ár mbuíochas le CLG An Cheathrú Rua, Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Cumann Sacair Mhic Dara, An Chistin agus an pobal áitiúil a d'eagraigh Gárdaí Onóracha do Mháirtín. Tá muid faoi chomaoin dóibh siúd a réitigh uaigh Mháirtín. Beidh muid buíoch dóibh go brách as ucht a gcineáltas agus an cúram a thaispeáin siad. We are deeply grateful for the solace received through Mass cards, sympathy cards, letters, phone calls, messages, floral tributes and visitors to our home. We thank those who travelled long and short distances to offer their condolences. The continued support and kindness of our friends and neighbours at this difficult time is much appreciated. A special word of thanks to Alister for the heartfelt eulogy, and to the readers, offerings and to Giollaíosa and Connie for the beautiful music and singing. We thank an tAthair Clement Mac Mánus for saying prayers in the family home and for the special Requiem Mass. Ár mbuíochas freisin le Eilís, Julie agus foireann DD Catering, don bhia álainn a chuireadar ar fáil le linn na sochraide. Buíochas chomh maith le Peadar agus Máirín i Réalt na Maidine. As it would be impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our deepest gratitude and appreciation. Month's Mind Mass Saturday, 11th January, at 7.30pm in Séipéal Mhic Dara, An Cheathrú Rua.« Leaba i measc na nAingeal agus na Naomh go raibh aige agus ag na mairbh ar fad.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Jan. 9, 2020