Obituary Ó CONAOLA/CONNOLLY - Máirtín Mhaidhc, Duibhithir, Carna, Co Galway Who sadly passed away on the 09th February 2019 We, Máirtín Mhaidhc's family, wish to extend our heartfelt gratitude to all that sympathised with us after the death of our dear father. Devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend will be forever cherished by his loving wife, 6 children, their husbands, wives, partners and his 12 grandchildren. To lose someone so precious has changed our lives forever and we couldn't have got through this difficult time without the support and help we received from our family, friends and neighbours. We would like to thank all who attended Máirtín Mhaidhc's removal, funeral Mass, and burial, especially those who travelled long distance. Thank you to those who sent Mass cards, flowers, phone calls and messages of sympathy, we are very grateful. We wish to express our sincere thanks and appreciation to Dr Casey, Dr Hook, Nurses DD and Ciara, and all the wonderful team at UHG who all cared for Máirtín with such kindness during his short illness. Heartfelt thanks to Fr Staunton, the local choir & Willie Fitzpatrick who celebrated Máirtín's Mass. Thank you to Mylotte's Funeral Home for their kindness and professionalism during our difficult time. As it is impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our deepest gratitude and appreciation. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for your intentions. "Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, LOVE leaves a memory no one can steal." Month's Mind Mass Friday, 8th March at 8pm in Seipéal Mhuire, Cárna. Published in The Connacht Tribune on Apr. 3, 2019