Obituary GLYNN, Margaret (née McInerney) Drumharsna, Ardrahan, Co. Galway and formerly of Cahermore, Kinvara who passed away peacefully on the 22nd of February 2019. 2nd June 1919- 22nd February 2019 We, Margaret's family, wish to express sincere gratitude to all who sympathised with us on the recent sad loss of our loving mother. Thanks to all who called to our home, sent condolence messages, floral tributes, Mass cards and phone calls. Thank you to all our kind neighbours and friends who provided food and refreshments. Thank you to all who attended removal and funeral Mass and burial. Thank you to the doctors, Palliative Care team, nurses and staff at The Shannon Ward U.H.G. Dr. Richard Joyce and all the staff in Gort Medical Centre, Robert and staff of Gilmartins Pharmacy, nurses and staff of Kinvara Health Centre. To all the home care assistants through the years we thank you for your care, kindness and compassion. Thank you to Fr. Barry Horan who called to our home for prayers, attended the removal and for making her funeral Mass so meaningful. A special thank you to Monaghan Undertakers, Labane, for their sensitivity and professional handling of the funeral arrangements. Thank you to the choir, gravediggers and all who contributed in making Mum's funeral service a wonderful celebration of her life. Thank you to John Sullivan and staff of Sullivans Hotel, Gort for all the catering and for the lovely meal provided after burial. As it would be impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our deepest gratitude. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for your intentions. Month's Mind Mass On , 22nd March, at 6pm in St. Teresa's Church, Labane. Published in The Connacht Tribune on Apr. 3, 2019