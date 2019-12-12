Home

Margaret "Peggy" HANBURY

Margaret "Peggy" HANBURY Notice
HANBURY Margaret 'Peggy' Born: 5th October 1932 (Kilcrimple, Gort, Co. Galway)Died: 16th November 2019 (Windsor, England) aged 87(Formerly CASEY - Brother of Edward CASEY SMA who died 15th February 2017)Wife of Michael John HANBURYBorn: 7th October 1932 (Oswestry, Shropshire, England)Died: 13th March 2003 (Windsor, England) aged 70Of the HANSBERRY's Ballyturin, Gort, Co. Galway.Mother of Edward Fintan HANBURY. Funeral: St Edwards Church, Windsor, England.Received into the Church: 15:30 19th December 2019Funeral: 12:00 20th December 2019. Internment: Oakley Green Cemetery, Windsor at 12:45 20th December 2019.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Dec. 12, 2019
