Margaret "Maggie" Hession

Margaret "Maggie" Hession Notice
Margaret also known as Maggie Hession nee Quinn, Gortbeg, Ballyglunin, Tuam. Reposing privately at her home tomorrow Sunday evening. Mass for Maggie Hession will take place privately, on Monday at 2 in St. Coleman's Church, Corofin. Funeral afterwards to Kilmoylan Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on corofin belclare.ie and will be broadcast on the parish radio. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to the Home Care Team, Galway Hospice.
Published in The Connacht Tribune from Nov. 28 to Nov. 30, 2020
