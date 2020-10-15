|
KING Margaret(née Coen) Peacefully at home in Rosshill, Galway. 13th September 2020 The family of Margaret King who passed away peacefully at home would like to thank most sincerely those who called to the house, phoned, sent cards and letters, left condolences on RIP over the days of her funeral and the past month. We are grateful to our family and friends who brought gifts of food and refreshments and helped with the catering. She had so many good friends but a special word to Phil and Patricia whose visits she really looked forward to. We would like to thank our wonderful family and neighbours who formed a Guard of Honour as Mum left Rosshill, to her Physiotherapy colleagues for being outside the church, and to her Senior citizen friends who lined the route as we left Renmore Church, it meant a lot to us. For those who stood outside the church in support of us also. For those wonderful musicians who treated us to beautiful music outside the church, we will never forget it, and Margaret would no doubt have enjoyed it. To all who participated and helped in the Mass, to the Coen family who provided the music, Fr Lohan and Fr Glynn for a lovely liturgy, we thank you. Thanks to Professor Maccon Keane and his team, GP Dr Doyle and her staff, the staff of Oncology Ward UHG, Public Health Nurses, Hospice Nurses, Healthwise Pharmacy for your advice, kindness and support to us over the years. Thanks also to Irwins Undertakers, and Keanes Oranmore for the meal afterwards. As it is impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this as expression of our grateful appreciation. Month's Mind Mass Available online will be Saturday, October 17th at 10am, Renmore Church. www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-oliver-plunkett-renmore-galway
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Oct. 15, 2020