MADDEN Margaret (Sixth Anniversary) Tullira, Ardrahan. In loving memory of Margaret, who passed away on 2nd March, 2013. Although you're gone Mum, I'm not alone, And never shall I be, For the precious memories of the bond we shared Will never depart from me. Our love surpassed the ups and downs And helped us along the way, And that same love will give me strength To manage this loss each day. On my mind and in my heart, Mum, you shall forever be, For just as much as I am a part of you, You are a part of me. Greatly missed and loved always by Mary-Harriet, Liam, Evan, Cuan, Tiarnan and Faolán
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Apr. 3, 2019
