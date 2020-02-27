|
MADDEN Margaret (Seventh Anniversary) Tullira, Ardrahan. In loving memory of Margaret, who passed away on 2nd March, 2013. In a sea long ago I lost my guiding light, My focus blurred as in the dead of night. How can time have so quickly passed? Like alabaster sand racing through an hourglass. My life now lived without her laughing eyes, Her soft embrace, and her warm smile. To turn back time is all I desire, A child's dream with a woman's fire. I still weep for the grandmother my children never knew. She is forever with me each day and night through. Greatly missed and loved always by Mary-Harriet, Liam, Evan, Cuan, Tiarnan & Faolán. Masses offered.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Feb. 27, 2020