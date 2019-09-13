|
|
|
McDONAGHThe family of the late Margaret McDonagh, Errislannan, Clifden, who died on August 23rd 2019, wishes to express sincere thanks to family, neighbours and friends who sympathised with us on our recent sad loss. Thanks to those who attended the Chapel of Rest, funeral and burial, many travelling long distances. Sincere thanks for floral tributes, charitable donations, Mass cards, sympathy cards and many expressions of sympathy received, including those from family, friends and neighbours who were unable to attend. Thanks to the staff of Merlin Park Infusion Service, and of University Hospital Galway, to Dr. John Casey of Clifden, and Dr. John P. Casey. Thanks also to the staff of Clifden Ambulance Service, Moran's Pharmacy and the warm, caring staff of Our Lady of Fatima Hospital, Clifden. To the team who helped make the Chapel of Rest, Ballyconneely so homely with photos, flowers and provided tea and refreshments to so many, we are truly grateful. Sincere thanks to the gravediggers who prepared our mother's final resting place, and to those who helped in so many different ways including calling to support us with food and refreshments. Thanks also to those who prepared the Church of the Holy Family, Ballyconneely, and to Fr. James Ronayne for a very special Mass, also the altar servers, and the musicians and singers who helped make the occasion so memorable.Thanks to John Brendan Mannion and family of John Mannion and Son Funeral Directors, Clifden, for their support, and also to the Keogh family and staff of Keogh's Ballyconneely for providing refreshments after the funeral. As it would be impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our deepest gratitude. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for your intentions. Month's Mind Mass Will be celebrated at 7pm on Saturday September 21st at St. Joseph's Church, Clifden.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Sept. 13, 2019