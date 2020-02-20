|
McDONAGH Margaret Minna, Inverin, Co. Galway. Who passed away peacefully on 24th January, 2020 Margaret's family wish to express our deepest appreciation to all who sympathised and supported us during our recent sad loss. We offer our heartfelt thanks to all the staff that looked after Margaret in St. Mary's Ward in UHG. Our thanks to Fr. Seán McHugh for celebrating Margaret's Funeral Mass, Siobhán Malone and the singers and musicians for the music in the Church. Also thank you to the neighbours who did traffic control and the gravediggers. Margaret's family wish to offer our sincere gratitude and thanks to Padraic Joe Joe, funeral director and Naughton's Funeral Home for all their help and support during this sad time. We would also like to thank Conamara Catering, Bláthanna Caroline and An Chéibh, Ros-a-Mhíl. It is impossible to thank all those who attended the removal and the funeral, who travelled near and far, who sent Mass cards, and called to our home. Please accept this acknowledgement as a token of our appreciation. Ar dheis Dé go raibh anam Margaret agus go gcastar ar a chéile arís muid. Margaret's Month's Mind Mass will be on Friday 21st February, at 7pm in Minna Church.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Feb. 20, 2020